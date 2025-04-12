Watch CBS News
Annual DTLR workshop connects young women with creative career opportunities

By
Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.
Andrew Adeolu

CBS Baltimore

DTLR held its fifth annual 'I Believe in Me Girls' workshop on Saturday to empower young women while introducing them to a variety of career opportunities in the creative industry.

From fashion to photography, brand marketing, and much more, girls ages 10 to 18 had the chance to experience and discover various careers and creative outlets. 

Sydney Oliver, who once was a youth participant, felt a bit of nostalgia as she watched.

"When I was younger, I came at their age, and now I am coming up and seeing them and how I felt when I was their age," she reflected. "It is something different you can do and spark so much interest in little kids who don't know what they want to do yet." 

She joined more than 100 girls as part of the annual workshop.  

'Believe in Your Power: Design Your Destiny' 

This year's theme was 'Believe in Your Power: Design Your Destiny'. 

Taylor Douglas, one of the youth participants, was eager to cultivate her unique creativity. 

"I am looking forward to seeing how we can make stuff using our own imagination," she said. 

Young women from underserved communities were a focal point of the DTLR-sponsored event. However, Cortney Robertson, CEO and founder of IBIM Girls, ensured that the event had something for all.

"But not just the styling piece," Robertson affirmed. "We wanted to target the young ladies who'd also be interested in writing, photography, just different areas in the industry in modeling."  

The one-day event featured well-versed speakers, industry leaders, and interactive breakout sessions to help each girl explore their passions while building confidence.  

"You will see throughout the day the elation with these girls, the joy that they see—seeing their things come to life and being inspired by older women and by other people who are already in the industry," Tremayne Lipscomb, community outreach director at DTLR, said. 

Robertson added that the event will "hopefully spark something in them to continue on learning some additional things in this area."  

Their mission is to provide young ladies with the knowledge, resources, and mentorship to dream big and build towards their future. 

To learn more about IBIM Girls, visit their website.

