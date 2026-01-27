Tanker truck rollover crash closes all lanes of I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County

All lanes of the Interstate 695 inner loop are closed Tuesday morning due to a rollover crash, according to Baltimore County rescue officials.

Officials said a tanker truck carrying nearly 7,000 gallons of gasoline rolled over, prompting a fuel leak. No injuries have been reported.

Due to the incident, the inner and outer loops of I-695 are expected to be closed for a long period of time, officials said.

As of 12:30 p.m., all inner loop lanes are closed prior to Exit 11A, and the left lane of the outer loop is closed at Exit 11.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and Hazmat teams responded to the scene, and foam operations are underway, according to officials.

The crash comes as some roads and highways remain icy following a winter storm on Sunday and ongoing freezing temperatures across the state.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.