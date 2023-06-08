Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash stops traffic on I-95 in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - One person died and two others were seriously injured Thursday evening in a serious crash on I-95 northbound in Harford County.

Crews responded to the crash with a rescue past Exit 77 (Maryland 24) in Abingdon, Harford County EMS said.

A person died at the scene and two others were airlifted to Shock Trauma.

The crash shut down I-95 in both directions, so officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

Check back with WJZ for updates on this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.