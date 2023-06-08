Deadly crash stops traffic on I-95 in Harford County

BALTIMORE - One person died and two others were seriously injured Thursday evening in a serious crash on I-95 northbound in Harford County.

Crews responded to the crash with a rescue past Exit 77 (Maryland 24) in Abingdon, Harford County EMS said.

A person died at the scene and two others were airlifted to Shock Trauma.

Update

Both NB & SB 95 are shut down for the @MDSP helicopter to land. One person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Two others will be airlifted to @shocktrauma. Use an alternate route. #MDTraffic — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 8, 2023

The crash shut down I-95 in both directions, so officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

