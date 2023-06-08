Deadly crash stops traffic on I-95 in Harford County
BALTIMORE - One person died and two others were seriously injured Thursday evening in a serious crash on I-95 northbound in Harford County.
Crews responded to the crash with a rescue past Exit 77 (Maryland 24) in Abingdon, Harford County EMS said.
A person died at the scene and two others were airlifted to Shock Trauma.
The crash shut down I-95 in both directions, so officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route.
Check back with WJZ for updates on this developing story.
