Court records detail criminal history of Baltimore man accused of raping 2 teens

WJZ has obtained the criminal history of Malik Hassan Allen, the Baltimore City man accused of raping two 13-year-old girls and fathering a child with one of them, according to court records.

Allen is the son of Hassan Giordano, chief of external affairs for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. Because of the potential conflict of interest, Baltimore County prosecutors are handling the cases against Allen.

Allen accused of raping 13-year-olds

Court records obtained by WJZ show Allen has faced multiple assault and sex offense allegations since 2025, including allegations involving women on college campuses.

Allen was in court Thursday morning for a pretrial conference in one of his rape cases. In August 2025, he is accused of forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl while she was sleeping in the basement of her home.

According to court documents, the girl told police Allen woke her, got on top of her, removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her. The alleged attack ended when the girl's brother called Allen's name. Allen allegedly threatened the girl if she told anyone, according to the charging documents.

In May 2025, a separate 13-year-old girl went to a hospital complaining of vaginal pain and told police she had sex with Allen, who was 18 at the time, according to court records.

Allen told police they had sex multiple times over two days but claimed the girl told him she was 16, according to the records.

Other assault allegation involved college campus

In December 2025, a girl Allen was dating told police they were spending time with a friend when Allen sat on her back to give her a massage.

When the friend left the room, the girl told police the massage began to hurt and she told Allen to stop. According to court records, Allen then allegedly put his hands around her neck and lifted her head, making it difficult for her to breathe.

The girl told police Allen laughed when she told him to stop. She said she eventually pushed him off, after which Allen kicked her and the two began fighting. A friend intervened, according to the records.

The girl said she called Allen's father and later spoke with her resident adviser and campus police.

Woman reports alleged unwanted sexual contact

In February 2026, another young woman told police Allen put his hands inside her pants while they were sleeping in her dorm room.

She told police she never consented to sexual contact and that their relationship was not sexual in nature.

She contacted campus safety to have Allen removed from the dorm, and he was trespassed from campus the following day, according to court records. The woman later told police she received threatening messages from unknown numbers.

Allen pleaded guilty in that case and received 18 months of probation.

Allen's next court date

Allen's pretrial conference was rescheduled as his family seeks a public defender to represent him.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.