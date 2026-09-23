Son of top Baltimore State's Attorney official accused of raping 2 teens, getting one pregnant

The son of a top Baltimore State's Attorney's Office official is accused of raping two 13-year-old girls and getting one of them pregnant.

Malik Hassan Allen, 20, allegedly raped two 13-year-old girls within months of each other, according to charging documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore.

Allen is the son of Hassan Giordano, chief of external affairs for the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office. He faces multiple rape and sex abuse charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of assault and four other sex-related offenses.

The rape allegations

According to court records, Allen allegedly raped one of the teens in August 2025 while she was sleeping in the basement of her home.

The victim told police that Allen woke her and forced himself on top of her while trying to kiss her and pull down her pants.

The victim said she was in pain as Allen tightened his grip while she tried to fight him off. The assault stopped when the victim's brother began calling Allen's name, prompting Allen to quickly get dressed, according to charging documents.

While getting dressed, Allen allegedly told the victim that "something would happen to her" if she told anyone, the documents state.

The victim told her mother three days later and was taken to a hospital for testing. Allen then left the home. It is unclear from the charging documents how Allen and the victim knew each other.

In June, DNA testing confirmed that Allen is the biological father of a child born to one of the victims, according to court records.

Allen is also accused of raping and assaulting another 13-year-old girl in May 2025.

Allen was arrested in June and has been held without bond since then.

Although the alleged crimes occurred in Baltimore City, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office will investigate the allegations to avoid a potential conflict of interest, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said in a statement to CBS News Baltimore.

"When our office learned of the allegations, it immediately referred the matter to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office because of the potential conflict, so that they could conduct their own investigation. Any questions should be directed to their office," the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.

Allen's next court date is scheduled for October for a pretrial conference.