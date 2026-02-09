Charges dropped against Baltimore County teacher accused of sex offenses

Charges against a Baltimore County teacher who was accused of sex offenses have been dropped, according to the County State's Attorney.

WJZ is not including the name of the teacher, as they are no longer facing criminal charges.

The change comes after the victims said they would not testify in court in order to protect their mental health and well-being, the State's Attorney's Office said. As a result, the case was considered Noelle Pros or "to be unwilling to prosecute."

The middle school physical education teacher was initially charged with sexually assaulting students on school property.

The teacher was put on administrative leave in January 2025, after the school learned about the investigation.

The teacher worked for the district since 1996 and began working at Deep Creek Middle School in 2024.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Principal Laura Kelly said following his arrest.

The teacher was released from custody on recognizance shortly after his arrest, Baltimore County police said.