County Police identify Man, 22, killed in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE-- On Sunday County police identified a man killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.

Maliq L. Hilton, 22, was identified as the victim killed in a shooting on Birdnest Court, Lansdowne last Sunday morning.

County police say, shortly before noon that Sunday their officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to a shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 1:12 PM

