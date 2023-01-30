Coppin State receives $4 million to expand high speed internet access

BALTIMORE — The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has awarded Coppin State University $3,990,880 from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, to help close the digital divide in Baltimore.

The grant is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative.

Governor Wes Moore, Senator Ben Cardin, and other leaders accompanied Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins to announce the award.

Office of the Governor

"Establishing this level of connectivity in Baltimore will help empower our communities, improve education, and promote skills training and workforce development to help grow our economy," Governor Moore said Monday. "Every Marylander deserves access to high-speed internet, and this is exactly the kind of partnership and innovative initiative we need to help close the digital divide."

The Coppin State University "Connect Eagle Nation" project is designed to close the digital divide in Baltimore.

The project entails providing laptops to targeted community members, launching a new Cyber Apprenticeship Program resulting in industry certification, and introducing a Digital Navigator program that will help community members receive affordable internet access, acquire devices, and sharpen technical skills.

The Coppin School of Nursing and Baltimore County will be collaborating to provide health and technology assessment to the city of Baltimore.

"The internet and mobile technology are critical tools for accessing and sharing information every day. Socioeconomic status should not determine access, or opportunities for individuals or our communities, in Baltimore or anywhere else.," said Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins.

Office of the Governor

The university will partner with Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Wilson Innovative Solutions, Comcast, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and Npower to distribute the grant funding.