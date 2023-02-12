Watch CBS News
Coppin State loses to South Carolina State 94-84

/ AP

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Latavian Lawrence scored 18 points as South Carolina State beat Coppin State 94-84 on Saturday.

Lawrence also had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-20, 1-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Rahsaan Edwards added 17 points, seven assists and three steals. Cam Jones was 6 of 12 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) and scored 15.

Sam Sessoms finished with 24 points, seven assists and two steals to pace the Eagles (6-19, 1-7), who have lost seven straight. Nendah Tarke added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Kam'Ron Cunningham scored 15.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. South Carolina State hosts Morgan State, while Coppin State visits North Carolina Central.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

