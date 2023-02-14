Coppin State falls to NC Central, 85-52, for eighth loss in a row
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 18 points but Coppin State lost its eighth-straight game, 85-52, at North Carolina Central on Monday.
Mike Hood added eight points and Luka Tekavcic totaled seven points and six rebounds Eagles (6-20, 1-8).
Kris Monroe finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to power North Carolina Central.
Marque Maultsby added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-11, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. North Carolina Central visits Delaware State, while Coppin State hosts Howard.
