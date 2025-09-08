Cooler, Drier Weather Settles in Across Maryland

Sunshine and cooler air will take hold across Maryland this week as a stretch of dry weather settles in over the region.

High pressure is building in from the west, keeping skies mostly clear today. Temperatures are climbing into the mid-70s around Baltimore, while mountain areas remain a bit cooler in the 60s. Humidity is low — some of the driest air we've seen in September — making it feel comfortable across central Maryland.

Tonight, temperatures will dip once again into the upper 40s and 50s, with the coolest readings in the valleys and suburbs. No frost concerns for now, though some of the most sheltered mountain spots could flirt with it.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure to the north will keep the Baltimore area dry but a wave of low pressure passing offshore may bring a few more clouds, especially east of I-95. Even so, rain chances remain very slim — less than 15 percent, and mainly confined to Southern Maryland if anything at all. Highs both days stay in the 70s, keeping us below normal for early September.

Another reinforcing cold front slips through Thursday, locking in the cool pattern. Behind it, high pressure returns to close out the week and head into the weekend. That means more sunshine and continued dry conditions. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s around Baltimore Thursday and Friday, then ease back into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows will hang in the 50s, with some 40s in outlying areas.

In short, it's shaping up to be a refreshing stretch for Marylanders — great weather for outdoor plans, yard work, or just soaking up some early fall air.