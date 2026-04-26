Happy Sunday, Maryland!

After later day showers on Saturday, we're in for a cool end to the weekend. A little sunshine may break through today but clouds will dominate the skies.

Chilly and gray on Sunday

A front that moved through Saturday night into Sunday morning is now south of us. High pressure will be our dominant weather feature to end the weekend, keeping us mainly dry. Some fog or drizzle is possible. Cloud cover, however, remains in play through the day.

Due to the location of high pressure to our north, our winds here in Maryland will come from the north and east. Highs Sunday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Some clearing is possible in the afternoon. More clearing comes overnight into Monday morning.

Spring-like temperatures, rain chances this week

High pressure remains in control to start the work week. Sunshine returns on Monday along with warmer temperatures. Highs peak in the mid to upper 60s. That'll be where we land, temperature-wise, many days this week.

As a warm front approaches Tuesday, more clouds are expected along with some afternoon showers. The warm front will still be in our vicinity on Wednesday. Midweek is when we'll have our higher chance for rain as a cold front moves through going into Thursday morning.

Thursday during the day looks nice. Sunshine and clouds mixed.

Low-end rain chances return Friday into Saturday. Slightly cooler air and breezy winds settle in late week into the first weekend of May.