Contractor damages gas line, creates leak in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- City workers are trying to repair a gas line that a contractor damaged in Northwest Baltimore on Monday, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric staff

BGE workers responded to a report of a struck gas line in the 7300 block of Park Heights Avenue, BGE staff said.

The contractor who damaged the gas line was not connected to the gas and electric company, according to BGE staff.

The fire department was already at the site of the struck gas line when BGE crews arrived, according to BGE staff.

BGE workers are trying to abate the leak so that they can begin conducting repairs, BGE staff said. Firefighters remain at the site of the gas leak, staff said.



First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:29 PM

