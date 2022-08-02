Constellation launches annual grant program for STEM education

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-based energy company announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for an annual grant program that has provided millions in funding to STEM programs across the country.

Constellation has launched the 2022 E2 Energy to Educate program, which provides grants up to $50,000 for college students and up to $25,000 for teachers and students in grades 6 to 12.

The program provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. The company said it granted nearly $515,000 last year across 23 projects and reached almost 21,000 students nationwide, and nearly $5 million to date.

October 1st is the application deadline.

Eligible projects must align with an energy innovation theme: Equity In Energy, Sustainability as a Lifestyle or Clean Energy & Less Waste.

"To achieve our purpose of accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future, we need the brightest young minds to get excited about clean energy – and that means leaning in and supporting teachers and students who exhibit an authentic passion for STEM fields," said Kathleen Barrón, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Constellation.

"The innovation and imagination from some of our country's youngest minds will help shape how we address the climate crisis, and Constellation is taking action to support their endeavors," Barrón continued.

Grant recipients will be announced in November during American Education Week. To learn more about the program and application criteria, visit the corporation's website.