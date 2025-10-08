Maryland Comptroller's office to relocate Baltimore County branch

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller will open a new branch office in Baltimore County later this month, relocating from Towson to Windsor Mill.

In an announcement Wednesday, the comptroller said the new office, located at 3104 Lord Baltimore Drive, Suite 100, offers ground-floor access, ample free parking, accessibility by MTA bus, and convenient proximity to I-695.

The final day for services in the Towson branch office will be Tuesday, Oct. 14. The new location in Windsor Mill will open on Monday, Oct. 20.

"We want to make it easier for more residents in the Baltimore-area to access our services, and the move to Windsor Mill will enhance our ability to serve Marylanders," Comptroller Brooke Lierman said.

The agency selected the Windsor Mill site to offer improved accessibility, visibility, and modern amenities for taxpayers.

Towson office served thousands last year

Last fiscal year, the Towson branch office assisted 10,554 taxpayers with tax questions, tax preparation, payment plans, and MVA certifications and provided bilingual assistance for Spanish speakers, the comptroller said.

Walk-in assistance will be available in the Windsor Mill office for select services, including Maryland state tax forms and tax booklets, answering general tax questions, and accepting completed Maryland tax returns and requested documents. The office can also provide additional International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) decals to carriers in good standing and to new carriers whose applications have been approved, as well as certified copies of previously filed Maryland tax returns to individuals who present valid identification.

All other services require an appointment, which can be made online.

Taxpayers seeking tax assistance in Baltimore County during the transition can visit any of the agency's 10 other branch offices or schedule a virtual appointment by visiting the Maryland Comptroller's website.