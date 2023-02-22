Community concerns grow over violent crime near Towson Circle

TOWSON – Baltimore County Police and elected officials will join Towson business owners and residents Monday for a public safety walk in response to a series of violent crimes in the area.

Tre'shaun Harmon, 17, was shot and killed Monday at 7:15 p.m. along Joppa Road, just east of Towson Circle. His murder follows another shooting, stabbing, and alleged sexual assaults nearby this month.

"They're gonna make it right. They're gonna fix it. It's a small speed bump in the road," Recher Theater co-owner Brian Recher said Monday before the public safety walk.

A transgender woman was stabbed early on Feb. 12 in what police described as a "crime of bias." Later that day, a man was shot near the corner of Chesapeake and Washington Avenues.

Earlier this month, Baltimore County police arrested 28-year-old Quantze Davis in connection to sexually assaults of three women. Police say he assaulted three women at gunpoint off Towson Circle on Feb. 2. He's facing multiple charges of first-degree rape, assault, and armed robbery.

"Until they can understand what's motivating people to do this, how are they gonna stop it?" Towson visitor Hal Humbert said Monday. "It never occurred in all the years I've been up here and it's hard to imagine what's behind it."

The Towson Chamber of Commerce received a state grant last May to address public safety in the area and put more security cameras at Towson businesses. Recher said the additional cameras have helped.

"(Police) have already caught a couple, few of the bad guys already. They're not messing around. There's too much at stake."

The walk will start at the Towson Chamber of Commerce on Chesapeake Avenue at 5:45 p.m.