Community rallies around Dundalk man dedicated to cleaning up trash in time of need

Community rallies around Dundalk man dedicated to cleaning up trash in time of need

Community rallies around Dundalk man dedicated to cleaning up trash in time of need

DUNDALK - Residents are pitching in to help replace a work truck owned by a Dundalk man dedicated to cleaning-up the community.

On Saturday, John Melzer said a driver hit his 2002 Chevy pickup truck while it was parked in his neighborhood.

"It was totaled," Melzer said. "It was a mess."

The incident left Melzer and the face behind community clean-up efforts, Shaun the Sheep, without a vehicle to load up and haul away trash.

"Wherever we can help in the community, we do," Melzer said. "We try to influence other people to get out and help their neighborhoods in anyway they can."

The duo has worked together for several years to return shopping carts to plazas, remove discarded bulk items and pick up litter around Dundalk and other parts of Baltimore County.

Their efforts have garnered a social media following with pictures of Shaun out on the job.

After posting an update online about the loss of the truck, neighbors and organizations created online fundraisers to help Melzer.

The Back River Restoration Committee, a non-profit, stepped up to offer assistance.

"Any dollar can help and if you can't help, get outside," Desiree Greaver said. "Get outside of your home in your community and just pick up a little bit a trash. That would mean more to him than the monetary donation."

Donations will go toward a replacement truck and supplies for the two to continue carrying out their cleaning mission.

"A lot of people think nobody's helping. But they really are," Melzer said.