Community MVP: Dance & Bmore strives to impact the lives of many people

Community MVP: Dance & Bmore aims to have an impact on people's lives
BALTIMORE -- Dance & Bmore was founded by CJay Philip in 2010.

Philip said she moved to Baltimore from New York and "fell in love with the people."

"When I moved to Baltimore, I really had it in my heart to have a company but to have a company that had an impact on people's everyday lives," she said.

Philip had experienced the ritz and the razzle-dazzle of theater but wanted to do more to collaborate and connect people.

"So, that's really our mission: is to help people have deep and meaningful human connections through the arts, music, movement, and theater at every age and stage of life," she said.

Dance & Bmore has an elder arts program, a teen program, and a mentorship program.

"We are creative, and we are creative beings," she said. "I think we're incomplete if we're not living out that creativity."

December 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

