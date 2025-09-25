Community group helps bring new skatepark to Harford County

Skateboarders in Harford County are stoked today, now that a brand new skatepark has opened in Edgewood, with the help of the community group 755 Alliance.

"You show up with a skateboard, you're one of us. Little kid, old head, it don't matter," skater Alex Kissinger said.

Kissinger said he's happiest when he's on his board, so when he found out they were renovating the skate park, he was excited.

"I was stoked," he said. "I couldn't believe that, like it was actually getting redone."

"Ledgewood" opens for the community

The new and improved "Ledgewood" is now officially open thanks to the hard work of the 755 Alliance, which aims to revitalize the Edgewood community.

"As we took our walks around Cedar Drive, my husband pointed out, 'Hey, did you know that old tennis court, they're trying to build a skate park?' I said, 'What, you mean all that stuff is a skatepark?'" said BangTam Miller, the president of 755 Alliance.

Miller said that when she first saw the skatepark, she thought it was a dumping ground.

It looked like a bunch of debris surrounded by rusted and broken chain-link fencing.

"It had rebar sticking out and poles and things to make these extreme obstacles," Miller said. "And when I realized that's what they were trying to do, I wanted to make it an attractive and safe space."

Vision for a new skatepark

Using roughly $150,000 in grants from the state and Harford County, the vision of a new skatepark became a reality.

"And when we found there was a disconnect, there were more kids here but fewer resources, fewer fun times," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "So we knew that was a challenge and we had to close that gap."

Now it's a place where all people can come together, be safe, and shred.

"You're more likely to stay out of trouble having a place like this where you can go and hang out with your friends, you don't have to get into stuff in the street over there," Kissinger said.

"It's a dream come true for the community," Miller said. "It's really a work of love for the community."