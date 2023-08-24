Rachel Morin murder reward increased to $10,000, deputies say more than 300 tips received

BALTIMORE - A reward in the murder investigation of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, in Harford County has been increased to $10,000, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they have received more than 300 tips since Morin's body was found on August 6 along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

Detectives are also working with the local Hispanic community in the area in an effort to identify the suspect in the photos they released.

Home security camera footage from the incident was shared with detectives in Harford County in hopes to have the community help with the identification process.

She was reported missing around 11 p.m. the night before when she didn't return home. Her car was found at the entrance to the trail on Williams Street in Bel Air.

Then, a volunteer in the search efforts reported finding the body.

The Harford County Sheriff's office said the murder is tied to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles, California that took place just before 3:30 a.m. on March 26.

DNA evidence taken from Morin's homicide was placed in a nationwide database and matched with the Los Angeles crime.

On August 27 at 1 p.m., the Greater Grace Church of Baltimore will host a Celebration of Life service to honor Morin, allowing friends, family, and community members to share their memories.

A designated email address for tips was created by the sheriff's office. To provide information to their department, contact: RMTIPS@HARFORDSHERIFF.ORG.

