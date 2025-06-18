Commercial vehicles parked in Howard County residential areas could soon get larger fines

Many residents in Howard County hope a set of bills passes that would increase the fines for commercial motor vehicles parked in residential areas.

The proposed bills, authored by Howard County councilman Opel Jones, would increase fees nearly ten times, just for the first offense.

Several residents and business owners testified in support of the bills at Howard County Council's legislative public hearing on Monday.

But even with all of the support, there's still some concern.

Longstanding history

Dr. Lillian Norris-Holmes, who has lived in Columbia for over 30 years, said Foreland Garth has been a go-to spot for trucks to park for as long as she can remember.

"They took up a parking space and I'm not talking [just] one. I'm talking several [trucks] and it was done all the time, basically," said Norris-Holmes, who's also the vice-chair for the Long Reach Community Association's Board of Directors.

Norris-Holmes said the sight of commercial motor vehicles around Columbia and the county hasn't let up.

"We want to make sure our village is appropriate and inviting to the residents, and to the other people who would visit the community," Norris-Holmes said.

Norris-Holmes testified in support of CR116-2025 and CB52-2025 on Monday. The bills look to significantly increase the fines for commercial motor vehicles parking in residential zones.

Right now, in Howard County, the owner of a commercial motor vehicle is fined $33 if they have it parked in a residential area for more than six hours.

If Jones's bills pass, that'll change to $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, then $750 for the third and any other subsequent offense.

Business owners at The Clusters at Twin Knolls are also in support, saying these drivers are doing more than blocking parking.

"[They are] also leaving trash and other things behind that are not too pleasant," said Aura Abrams, one of those business owners.

Howard County Police also testified that many commercial motor vehicle drivers are willing to pay the current fine, rather than pay for somewhere to park.

Will it work?

Melissa Hogle , who was the only person to testify against Jones's bills on Monday, is concerned that the proposed fines could target the wrong people.

"Contractors, landscapers, electricians, delivery drivers, and people who are providing essential services and honest work," Hogle said. "It's deeply troubling that the county council is proposing to punish them with exorbitant fines."

Jones assured WJZ on Wednesday that these proposed fines won't do that.

"We would never want to hinder the working class or do anything to stop a small business, but when you have people that have been living in their homes for [a long time], paying taxes, the last thing they want to drive home to is four or five tractor trailers parked at the beginning of their neighborhood," Jones said.The

Howard County Council will be voting on these bills in July. If passed, County Executive Calvin Ball could sign them into law a couple of months after that.