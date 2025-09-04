Baltimore firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in commercial laundry building

Firefighters respond to 3 alarm fire at commercial Laundry building in Northwest Baltimore

The roof of a commercial laundry building collapsed Thursday morning as Baltimore City Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire.

Firefighters were called to Sunnyside Avenue and Nome Avenue around 5 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing from an unoccupied two-story building, according to department officials.

Baltimore City Fire responds to a fire in a commercial building on Sept. 4, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

The incident was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 5:30 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported, and the fire has been contained.

Fire officials told WJZ they believe the building is a total loss.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area. Reisterstown Road at Moramore Street is shut down, according to the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

Vacant building fire

Another fire was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the city, prompting a massive response. The previous incident – a fire that ripped through multiple vacant buildings downtown – remains under investigation.

The fire began around 3 p.m. and was reportedly contained by 8 p.m., fire officials said.

The five-alarm fire destroyed a historic building that dated back to 1875 and had been vacant for years. Another building collapsed during the fire and will be demolished, according to fire department officials.

City leaders have been aggressively trying to address the vacant crisis in Baltimore, with a goal of reducing vacant buildings to zero within 15 years.

Baltimore currently has 12,473 vacant buildings, according to data from the city's Department of Housing and Community Development.