Comite Latino de Baltimore provides food, resources to immigrant community in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Comite Latino de Baltimore is an organization that has a special mission and serves a community in need.

In Highlandtown, the local non-profit is connecting people to vital resources.

"Comite Latino de Baltimore is for the community," said Lucia Islas, President of Comite Latino de Baltimore.

Comite Latino de Baltimore helps serve the immigrant community in Baltimore.

The organization started serving the community seven years ago.

Three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began distributing food to those in need and haven't stopped since.

Every Friday, Comite Latino de Baltimore connects with community partners to feed the community for free.

"This is a way to make sure that, at least they receive a meal, if not many for the entire week," said Cassandra Nunez, lead pastor at Salem Baltimore UMC.

It's an important mission for a vulnerable population who sometimes come to the country not knowing where to start.

"They don't know how or where to look on the internet," Islas said. "They don't know where to find food or how to find someone to help them."

Comite Latino de Baltimore's mission runs much deeper than food distribution.

The organization holds monthly meetings with the goal of building a stronger community.

"We can bring lawyers that will talk about immigration, or they will talk about health or they will talk about vaccines, all of those resources that are here in Baltimore," Islas said.

Islas said it is important work that uplifts the community.

"As an immigrant and as a single mother, I can say it makes me feel so happy because we can make the difference," Islas said.

Here's the link for more information.