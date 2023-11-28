Comedian Nate Jackson to bring 'Super Funny World Tour' to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Looking for a laugh?

Comedian and actor Nate Jackson is bringing his "Super Funny World Tour" to Baltimore this spring.

His show will be at The Lyric Baltimore on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Jackson's viral content and engagement connected with more than three million followers on TikTok. He is a comedian, actor, writer and digital creator.

Jackson most recently booked a role in the upcoming feature "Good Fortune," directed by Aziz Ansari and was recurring on the hit NBC series "Young Rock."

He has appeared on "Spirited" (Apple), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO), "Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out" (MTV), "All Def Comedy" (HBO), "Kevin Hart's Hart of the City" (Comedy Central), "Off The Chain" (Bounce TV), "Comic View" (BET) and "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks" (TruTV).

Presale begins Thursday, Nov 30 at 11 a.m. (code: SUPER). Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 1 at 9 a.m.