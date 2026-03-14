Second woman convicted in revenge shooting of teens at Columbia shopping center

A Howard County jury has convicted a second woman for the shooting of two teenagers outside a Columbia shopping center in 2024.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County, Wyketa Burgess, 40, conspired with her co-defendant, Dieneba Traore, to seek revenge against perpetrators who robbed Traore's son.

This led to the shooting that took place at the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive outside of a Giant Food grocery store on October 12, 2024.

What happened?

The shooting took place following the reported armed robbery of Traore's son, police say.

Traore reported her son being robbed to the Howard County police on October 8, 2024. She had provided evidence of the robbery to the police, pointing them towards potential leads to the suspects of the crime.

That report was assigned to a Howard County detective as part of the robbery unit; however, Traore and Burgess reportedly took it upon themselves to hire a gunman and target the alleged robbers.

Four days later, on October 12, 2024, a gunman waiting in the parking lot of the shopping center shot the two teens as they were leaving the grocery store.

The shooting sent the two to the hospital, shaking up the community residing near the center.

Howard County Police seeking info on gunman

Further police investigation revealed that one of the victims had been involved in the robbery, but the other was not.

A Howard County jury has convicted Burgess of the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

Two counts of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

Two counts of conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission

In September 2025, it was announced that Traore would be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Burgess, however, is scheduled for sentencing on June 10, 2026.

Police have not yet identified the gunman. They urge anyone with information to contact the Howard County Police Department.