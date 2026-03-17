Cold weather returns to Maryland on St. Patrick's Day

Cold weather returned to Maryland on Tuesday after a few rounds of severe thunderstorms crossed the area Monday.

Due to the dramatic drop in temperatures, highs will only reach the low 40s with wind-chills in the 20s and 30s.

Cold weather for St. Patrick's Day in Baltimore

St. Patrick's Day will be dramatically colder and windy with wind-chills staying in the 20s and lower 30s through the afternoon, despite high temperatures reaching around 40°. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

We'll see early sunshine fading behind increasing clouds. A few flurries or scattered snow showers will be possible through the afternoon hours.

Look for a cold night tonight with low temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 20s.

Winds subside Wednesday, but temperatures in the afternoon will once again climb to around 40°.

Weather warm up in Baltimore

Thursday into Friday will be gradually warmer. By Friday, the first day of (astronomical) spring, temperatures will be near normal in the upper 50s.

Seasonably cool conditions will continue into next weekend. The next best chance of showers is Friday night into Saturday morning.

Decent first weekend of spring across Maryland

The first weekend of spring looks decent in Baltimore.

Expect clouds and possible early showers on Saturday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the middle 60s in Baltimore City, with temperatures near 70 ° west and southwest of the Baltimore Beltway.

A strong cold front will cross during the second half of Sunday, bringing the chance for scattered showers.

A shot of colder air will follow next Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the 40s.