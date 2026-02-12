Cold and brisk weather in Maryland through Friday, holiday weekend rain possible

Cold and brisk weather will continue in Maryland through Friday. Saturday is our pick of the weekend before some rain, possibly a brief mix moves into the area Sunday.

Winter chill in Baltimore through Friday

The refreeze is once again a concern for the Thursday morning commute. Early morning temperatures have dipped below freezing in many areas. Don't expect much sunshine Thursday with a gusty and chilly northwest wind. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 30s, but wind-chills will stay quite bitter in the middle 20s.

Any snow and ice that does manage to melt Thursday will refreeze Thursday night as low temperatures dip down into the upper teens and lower 20s with skies gradually clearing.

Friday will feature a very cold start to the day with early morning wind-chills in the middle teens. Plenty of sunshine Friday will give the day a less harsh feel by afternoon. High temperatures will climb to near 40°. While Friday will still be a bit breezy, the winds won't be nearly as abrasive as Thursday.

Sunny start to weekend, rain to develop across Maryland

The first half of the weekend continues to look wonderful for Valentine's Day plans on Saturday!

Saturday's forecast includes plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures peaking in the 40s to lower 50s across the state. Dry weather will continue into Saturday evening and night.

Computer models now strongly agree that the storm passing to our south on Sunday will not be all that strong. It will have enough moisture to deliver some of us a light to steady rain. Worst case scenario, there is some brief mixing with snow flakes and sleet, but the bulk of the storm should be warm enough for plain rain. Rainfall amounts are highly dependent on the track of the storm, with the greatest totals south of our area. Still plan on some wet weather as wet heads into Sunday afternoon and evening.

The biggest weather story will be a substantial warm-up with our temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, where some neighborhoods away from the Bay may approach 60°.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.