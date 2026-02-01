Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert extended in Baltimore until Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been extended through Tuesday morning in Baltimore City as bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state, and piles of packed snow along the sides of streets make it difficult to get around.

While temperatures are expected to be above freezing this week, wind chills during the evenings and overnight could be in the single digits.

All emergency shelters will be open in Baltimore City during the alert, with expanded outreach efforts to be implemented for people experiencing homelessness, according to Baltimore leaders.

"Our teams are working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during this extreme winter weather," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "But we need everyone's help. Pay attention to weather warnings, take advantage of help if available, and check in on your neighbors, especially our elderly residents.

The Baltimore City Health Department declares a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be below 13 degrees, or when conditions are severe enough to create a significant risk to someone's health.

"The risk of frostbite and hypothermia is high under these extreme conditions, particularly for our most vulnerable residents," said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor. "I urge everyone to stay inside when possible, and if you see someone in need, please call 311. We all have a role in protecting one another."

Here's a list of warming centers in the area.