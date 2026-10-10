Cloudy skies across Maryland today before tropical rains arrive this evening

Cloudy and comfortable weather today across most of the state but Sunday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain, wind, and the threat of afternoon severe storms impact Maryland.

Calm before the storm in Baltimore through Saturday early evening

Today is the pick of the weekend because with dry and quiet weather until this evening. Any partial sunshine early in the day will quickly fade to thickening clouds. Despite the afternoon gray sky, weather conditions should stay dry until later this evening.

The remnants of Isaias to bring stormy weather to Maryland overnight Saturday through early Monday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day across Maryland. Expect periods of windswept rain, heavy at times, along with the chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Sunday will be a washout across much of Maryland, until later in the afternoon. Many outdoor events and activities may be impacted due to the persistant stormy weather conditions.

The weather system is the remnants of Hurricane Isaias - which made landfall Friday evening near Destin, Florida with maximum winds at 105 mph. The storm has weakened into a extra-tropical area of low pressure, but will still be capable of producing heavy rainfall across our area, with the threat of potential severe storms by Sunday afternoon and evening.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area with some areas receiving locally higher rainfall totals. Since the rain from Isaias will fall over an extended period of time, widespread flooding is not expected. There is the possibility of some flooding in the typical poor drainage and urban areas. In addition to gusty winds in some of the heavier rain bands, there is the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat level Sunday afternoon is dependent on how warm and humid the atmosphere becomes. If we see breaks in the cloud cover resulting in afternoon heating - the severe weather threat will be greater. The main threats from these strong to severe storms would be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes,

Monday morning starts showery as the center of the remaining low pressure moves across Maryland. Conditions will improve through the day on Monday as the storm departs. Tuesday turns briefly warmer with highs near 80°. A spotty shower late Tuesday will help bring in classic, cool, and crisp fall weather either later Wednesday or into next Thursday.