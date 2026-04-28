Cloudy, wet weather in Maryland Tuesday, possible Alert Day Wednesday

Maryland will experience cloudy and wet weather Tuesday before storms move into the region Wednesday evening.

It was a quiet start to the day with sunshine before clouds moved in overhead.

Wet weather returns

As a cold front approaches, cloud cover fills in and will bring some much-needed rain back to Maryland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect some spotty showers on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

The cold front continues to push eastward tonight into Wednesday. Midweek brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday is marked as a possible Alert Day due to the timing of impactful weather. A few showers/storms are possible in western Maryland during the late morning.

Wet weather tracks toward the Bay during the afternoon. Heavy rain, strong winds and possibly hail are possible in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may approach severe levels - a level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather is in place. While the risk of severe weather isn't very high, it's also not zero so an isolated storm could strengthen.

Rainfall amounts between Tuesday and Wednesday will be less than an inch for most of the state.

Dry weather after rain

Once the showers move out on Wednesday evening, drier weather settles in. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Days will start with temperatures in the 40s to near 50°.

A few showers are possible later in the day Friday and also on Saturday. Both days, however, look mainly dry.