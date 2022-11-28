Maryland Weather: Clearing skies, temperatures moving into low 30's Monday Evening

Clearing skies can be expected later tonight, with falling temperatures into the 40s this evening and 30s after midnight.

By Tuesday morning, most areas will be in the low to mid 30s.

Expect sunshine to start Tuesday, but clouds will rapidly move back in by afternoon, with temps in the upper 40s to around 50 throughout the day.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday...briefly. Clouds will roll back in by afternoon with temps near 50° for highs. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Ri17YRXezd — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 28, 2022

By Tuesday night, rain will begin approaching the area from the southwest, but likely won't arrive until Wednesday morning before sunrise. It will be wet, breezy, and mild for Wednesday with highs around 60.

Rain will move out by Wednesday night, with a return to sunshine for Thursday and Friday.

High Temperatures will be back into the 40s to close the week, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

The very progressive weather pattern we are in will bring another chance for rain to the area by late Friday night into Saturday, with a brief day of sunshine on Sunday ahead of the next round of rain expected by early next week.