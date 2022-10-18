Clean water advocates upset with how officials regulate Maryland waterways

BALTIMORE - On the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, a group of advocates are unhappy with how officials are regulating Maryland's waterways.

The Clean Water Act is a federal law that allows the government to regulate pollution control and water quality.

Advocates are calling for action as they say enforcement of the landmark environmental law has fallen short.

"The Chesapeake Bay defines Maryland," said Betsy Nicholas, the executive director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Bay is vital for Maryland, but a recent report showed that Maryland isn't doing its part to combat pollution.

"Nitrogen, phosphorus sediment are still huge problems," Nicholas said.

The Chesapeake Clean Water blueprint was established in 2010.

It's a plan to endure pollution reduction in the Bay by the six states surrounding the bay and Washington DC by 2025.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a report that says Maryland is not on track to reduce pollution to the levels needed by that deadline to support a healthy Bay.

"The agency in charge of implementing the Clean Water Act in Maryland, the Maryland Department of the Environment, is at historic low-funding levels and low-staffing levels," Nicholas said. "They're just simply not able to do their job. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any effort on behalf of that agency to fix that."

So what can Marylanders do?

People stressed to WJZ how important clean water is and they say if you also care about clean water and a healthy Bay, the best way to let your voice be heard is to contact your local officials.