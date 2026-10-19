Classic fall weather and feel across Maryland this week

A powerful offshore storm to our east and high pressure nearby will allow for a beautiful fall week ahead. This dry stretch of weather will be rather impressive and extend right into the weekend.

Nor'easter stays safely off Maryland coast this week

A storm system is set to slowly and erratically meander across the northwestern Atlantic through the middle of the workweek.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny throughout the entire workweek. A large and powerful nor'easter will stay offshore, keeping the worst impacts of rain and wind out over the ocean. Some fringe impacts including coastal flooding along with a persistent and gusty breeze will impact the Maryland Atlantic Ocean beach communities beginning Tuesday and continuing through early Thursday.

Significant beach erosion is also likely at Atlantic beaches extending from Assateague Island northward to Delaware through the week as well as rough surf continues to batter the coastline.

Back closer to home, we benefit from the strength of high pressure along the eastern seaboard. This will allow for a crisp, comfortably cool, breezy, and dry week. There will be a breeze from time to time, but the real windy weather should stay along the ocean beaches. Some minor coastal flooding is likely for some of the high tide cycles Tuesday and Wednesday in Annapolis.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, with afternoons in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will bottom-out in the 40s to lower 50s early each morning. The nor'easter will be far enough east that skies should remain sunny to mostly sunny.

Calm, even cooler weather next weekend in Baltimore

As the offshore coastal storm pulls even further away, a fresh batch of chilly air will settle into Maryland. Details still need to be ironed out, but another widespread frost is possible next Saturday or Sunday mornings along with sunny and cool afternoons. Fall color will continue to expand across Maryland.

It may end up being a great weekend to get out and see some color across the Baltimore metro, central, northern and northeastern Maryland.

The Ravens game Sunday looks exceptional weatherwise! Tailgaters will have to endure some colder temperatures Sunday morning in the 40s, but by game time temperatures should reach the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Wind shouldn't be a big factor either-- so game conditions look ideal!