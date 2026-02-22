City of Annapolis ramps up winter weather preparations

Several parking garages in Annapolis are available for free for residents so that roads can be cleared by snowplows.

The City of Annapolis announced that city garages, including Park Place, Knighton, Gots, and Mills Hillman, will be open through the duration of the snow emergency.

Most of Maryland is under winter weather advisories, with several inches of snow expected to fall across the state. Annapolis is expected to get between four to six inches of snow, according to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team.

The impacts are supposed to continue into Monday, Feb. 23, with the addition of 35 to 45 mph wind gusts.

Annapolis officials say vehicles parked on the street in snow emergency routes must be removed to allow for crews to clear the roadways.

Here's a list of snow emergency routes.

Annapolis officials are telling drivers to avoid travel during the snowstorm.

"If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution in potentially icy conditions," Annapolis officials stated.

To track the snowplows and road clearing operations in Annapolis. visit this website.

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center auxiliary gym will be utililized open as an emergency overnight warming center and will be open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until Feb. 24.

For information on long-term sheltering assistance, call the Crisis Response System Warmline at 410-768-5522.