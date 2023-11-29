Watch CBS News
City council makes move toward gaining control over Baltimore Police Department

By Kelsey Kushner

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Local lawmakers are mulling over legislative language that could move Baltimore closer to having control over its police department for the first time in over 150 years.

Right now, the Baltimore Police Department is a state agency, but last year people voted in favor of changing that.

On Tuesday, city lawmakers held a public hearing to talk about the next steps toward moving the police department away from state control and into the purview of local legislature. 

Some people who showed up at the hearing told WJZ that they feel the most qualified individuals for making decisions on the police department live in the city.

"We have overwhelmingly proved that we can lead ourselves," Baltimore resident Sergio Espana said.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that, if approved, would amend the city's charter code and give members of the Baltimore City Council and the mayor full authority over the police department.

"It's much harder to make those legislation changes if you have to go to Annapolis," Baltimore resident Toby Ditz said.

Lawmakers have noted that Baltimore is the only jurisdiction in Maryland without complete control over its police department.

Two additional public hearings will take place next week where community members can share their thoughts. Those dates are Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

Kelsey Kushner
Kelsey Kushner joined the WJZ team in January 2019.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 9:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

