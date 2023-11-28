Baltimore City Council to discuss local control of Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council will host two town hall meetings next week to discuss a bill that would return local control over the department to the city, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said Tuesday.

Related Coverage:

Right now, the BPD is technically a state agency, with various degrees of state oversight. Local control would mean giving the city authority over BPD policy initiatives and oversight.

The Baltimore City Council will host a hearing on Wednesday, followed by town halls on December 4, and December 7. The public is encouraged to participate in the town halls.

The committee will hold a vote on the policy on December 12.