Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City Council to discuss local control of Baltimore Police Department

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning roundup 11/28/23
Your Tuesday morning roundup 11/28/23 02:35

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council will host two town hall meetings next week to discuss a bill that would return local control over the department to the city, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said Tuesday.   

Related Coverage:

Right now, the BPD is technically a state agency, with various degrees of state oversight.  Local control would mean giving the city authority over BPD policy initiatives and oversight.

The Baltimore City Council will host a hearing on Wednesday, followed by town halls on December 4, and December 7.  The public is encouraged to participate in the town halls.  

The committee will hold a vote on the policy on December 12.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 12:24 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.