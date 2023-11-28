Baltimore City Council to discuss local control of Baltimore Police Department
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council will host two town hall meetings next week to discuss a bill that would return local control over the department to the city, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said Tuesday.
Related Coverage:
- Baltimore votes for term limits, control of city's police department
- Baltimore City Council moves toward amending charter and code to control police department
Right now, the BPD is technically a state agency, with various degrees of state oversight. Local control would mean giving the city authority over BPD policy initiatives and oversight.
The Baltimore City Council will host a hearing on Wednesday, followed by town halls on December 4, and December 7. The public is encouraged to participate in the town halls.
The committee will hold a vote on the policy on December 12.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.