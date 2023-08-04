City Council hearing for Baltimore Police commissioner nomination postponed
BALTIMORE -- A hearing for the nomination of Baltimore City's next police commissioner has been canceled and will be rescheduled, WJZ has learned.
The City Council Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee's hearing was set to be held August 15 for Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley's nomination. A new date has not yet been announced.
A series of seven community meetings will be held for the public to meet with Worley, hear his vision for the Baltimore Police Department and voice their concerns.
The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear.
There will be a series of seven community meetings with Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley across the city this month, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults.
The schedule includes:
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10 am
Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults
Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.
Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm
Virtual Community Meeting
To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott
Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
The Lord's Church
5010 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21215
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
Shake & Bake Family Fun Center
1601 Pennsylvania Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21217
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
National Federation of the Blind
200 E. Wells Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm
Telephone Town Hall
Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Greater Paradise Christian Center
2900 E. Oliver Street
Baltimore, MD 21213
To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.
