City Council hearing for Baltimore Police commissioner nomination postponed

BALTIMORE -- A hearing for the nomination of Baltimore City's next police commissioner has been canceled and will be rescheduled, WJZ has learned.

The City Council Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee's hearing was set to be held August 15 for Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley's nomination. A new date has not yet been announced.

A series of seven community meetings will be held for the public to meet with Worley, hear his vision for the Baltimore Police Department and voice their concerns.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear.

There will be a series of seven community meetings with Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley across the city this month, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10 am

Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm

Virtual Community Meeting

To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

The Lord's Church

5010 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

1601 Pennsylvania Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21217

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

National Federation of the Blind

200 E. Wells Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm

Telephone Town Hall

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, MD 21213

To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.

