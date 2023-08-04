Watch CBS News
Local News

City Council hearing for Baltimore Police commissioner nomination postponed

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A hearing for the nomination of Baltimore City's next police commissioner has been canceled and will be rescheduled, WJZ has learned. 

The City Council Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee's hearing was set to be held August 15 for Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley's nomination. A new date has not yet been announced. 

A series of seven community meetings will be held for the public to meet with Worley, hear his vision for the Baltimore Police Department and voice their concerns.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear. 

There will be a series of seven community meetings with Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley across the city this month, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults. 

The schedule includes: 

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10 am 
Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults
Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm
Virtual Community Meeting
To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
The Lord's Church
5010 Park Heights Avenue 
Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
Shake & Bake Family Fun Center
1601 Pennsylvania Avenue 
Baltimore, MD 21217

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm
National Federation of the Blind
200 E. Wells Street
Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm
Telephone Town Hall
Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm 
Greater Paradise Christian Center 
2900 E. Oliver Street 
Baltimore, MD 21213

To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.

A telephone Town Hall will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

A virtual event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.