CIAA Tournament returns to Baltimore for the second year in a row

BALTIMORE — The CIAA tournament has returned to Baltimore for the second straight year, exciting fans of all ages.

The tournament is one of the few tournaments that features men's and women's tournaments in the same facility in the same week.

Alex Glaze was downtown this morning as the first games tipped off and caught up with a couple of fans who have been following this tournament around for more than 30 years.

Larry Wiley and Geneva Branch have been following the CIAA tournament around for decades. They have traveled all over the country for this tournament. This year, the tournament brought them back to Baltimore for the second straight year.

For each of the past 35 years, Larry has been a fan in the stands.

"It's one of the best tournaments in history," Larry Wiley, a Virginia Union alum, told the Band. "It's HBCU schools participating, and I am a huge supporter of HBCU schools," Larry Wiley said.

The 94-year-old Geneva Branch drove nearly four hours from her home in North Carolina to attend her 63rd straight CIAA tournament.

"I make sure I come every year," Geneva Branch said. "I love to watch the young men play."

The tournament runs through Saturday at the Royal Farms Arena.