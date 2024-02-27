CIAA tournament brings spotlight to Black businesses through newly introduced BOP pass

BALTIMORE - As the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) tournament takes over the city, Visit Baltimore is encouraging fans to explore local Black-owned businesses with the newly introduced "BOP" pass.

The initiative, aimed at boosting local tourism and economy, is leveraging the CIAA's presence to highlight the rich Black culture and history of Baltimore.

The BOP pass, which stands for "Black-Owned and Proud," offers discounts at various African American attractions, restaurants, and retail establishments.

"It's a Baltimore thing, and we want to use the BOP pass to really offer discounts to African American attractions, to our restaurants, and some of our retail establishments." Al Hutchinson, CEO of Visit Baltimore, said.

Among the businesses participating is KSM Candle Co., located in Woodberry on Clipper Mill Road. Letta Moore, owner of the candle company, incorporates her East African roots and Baltimore upbringing into the unique fragrances of her products.

"We've been supporting CIAA for a bit now at this point, so it's always super exciting. The city is alive, and we love being a part of that," Moore said.

Another stop on the BOP trail is Berries by Quicha in Federal Hill, known for its diverse range of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Owner Laquicha Brown is enthusiastic about the tournament and its impact on local businesses. "Customer service is our number one priority here at Berries by Quicha," Brown said.

"Although we may be a little more northern, we know how to give great hospitality, we're going to give them great service, and we're going to service them with a smile," Hutchinson saud,

As the tournament unfolds, the BOP pass is expected to draw both locals and visitors alike to explore and appreciate the contributions of Black-owned businesses to the fabric of Baltimore.

The full directory of participating businesses is available online, providing a comprehensive guide for those looking to support and explore the city's Black-owned establishments during the CIAA week.