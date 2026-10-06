CIAA Basketball Tournament bringing HBCU pride, tradition back to Baltimore

The countdown is on to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament, bringing HBCU basketball, fans and excitement back to downtown Baltimore.

The tournament is scheduled for February 23-27 at CFG Bank Arena and will feature men's and women's teams from all 12 member schools. The CIAA moved the tournament to Baltimore in 2021 after it was held in North Carolina.

"We've been here five years already, so the momentum is pretty strong. Fans are catching on. Ticket sales are going well. We literally come here for a week, and it's like our home away from home," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker told WJZ.

A tournament with more than a century of history

The CIAA is one of the oldest athletic conferences in the country, dating back to 1912. The men's and women's basketball tournaments have been held for decades, showcasing the pride and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, across the East Coast.

The tournament has deep ties to the region. The first men's tournament was held in Washington, D.C., in 1946 before moving to Baltimore in the 1950s.

"It was formed when Black athletes could only play in this conference and to be in Charm City to bring together these schools in competitiveness, but yet unity around the legacy of what it means to be a part of the CIAA," said Dr. Paullette Dillard, a member of the CIAA Board of Directors and president of Shaw University.

WJZ is the proud media partner of the tournament, which has committed to staying in Baltimore through 2029.

12 schools, one tournament

With 139 days to go, the CIAA hosted media day with representatives from all 12 schools in attendance.

The member schools are Bluefield State University, Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University, Livingstone College, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University.

"It is a tremendous opportunity for them to see the pride that this conference has for them playing, but also that they are making a legacy for the conference. It's historical to be in a building and watch CIAA basketball," McWilliams-Parker said.

"I think the history and why basketball was the center of Black culture and community. It just makes it a part of who we are."

The tournament's theme this year is "The Legacy Continues," highlighting more than a century of CIAA history and the pride players bring to the court.

During Tuesday's press conference, preseason rankings were also released. Winston-Salem State was picked to finish first on the women's side, while Fayetteville State was picked first among the men.

"So much more than basketball"

The combination of HBCU basketball, the CIAA's rich history and Baltimore's energy has helped make the tournament a major event for the city.

"There's something about this tournament that makes you just go crazy. Like players just play different; they show up different. I don't know. I'm rooting for everybody," McWilliams-Parker said.

More than 30,000 fans came to downtown Baltimore for the 2026 tournament, generating more than $30 million in economic impact for the city.

"This tournament is so much more than basketball to us. It's a celebration of people, culture, community, and the incredible legacy of HBCUs," said Kireem Swinton of Visit Baltimore.

Tickets are already on sale. For a limited time, all-session general admission ticket packages are 50% off.