Church, friends of Key Bridge workers honor victims on Easter Sunday: 'Not easy to think about'

BALTIMORE --- Easter Sunday feels like it has never felt before following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Many churches and faith communities across Baltimore are working to help in any way they can– including Epic Church in Dundalk, Maryland.

This is where William 'Abraham' Navas attends services. Most days you may find him at the church playing the keyboard or running around serving others.

However, Easter Sunday feels heavier than it ever has.

"It's not easy to think about," said William 'Abraham' Navas.

It's been a few days since he learned his friends – including Miguel Luna – were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday morning. Navas said he knew Luna personally through the church.

"It could have been one of us," said Navas.

Navas said he's been in contact and knows the survivors' and victims' families, especially those who go to church and are a part of the faith community.

He said they've told him stories describing the moment the bridge was hit and they fell into the water.

"What happened in the water —even in the —one of the guys who was there — he didn't even know how to swim," said Navas.

He said they were not far away from the end of their shift.

"And then all that happened," Navas said. "All he remembers is going down in the car and then all the water, he just felt like, you were floating all of a sudden. Then he opened the window. He couldn't swim. He just held on to some concrete stuff until he got rescued because he couldn't swim."

Navas said he feels sad for all of the workers who were on the bridge that day because he used to work on the bridge, doing the same job they did.

"I don't work there now. But I worked there so I know. I know the feeling even if there's no accident. It's horrible to work there because of the wind and because of the weather," said Navas.

As he held back tears while telling these stories to WJZ, Navas is reminded of the comfort his church family and pastors are providing.

"We want to stand united with our city. We stand united with our first responders that are working so hard and tirelessly to rescue those bodies to reopen the port so the jobs can start up again," said Christopher Lockemy, the lead pastor at Epic Church.

Their congregation prayed, collected donations and a church offering to help his friends and all of the victims on Easter Sunday.

"We want to honor them. But we also want to support the family," said Lori Lockemy, co-pastor at Epic Church.

With salvaging efforts underway, they can't help but think of the memories of the bridge and the lives that are now lost.

"The bridge has always been just a big part of my life. And now like every week, driving to church a couple of times a week will be different," said Crystal Westner, a leader at Epic Church.

As the names of the victims were read out loud at the beginning of their Resurrection Sunday services they're all reminded that their faith is strong.

"Make a commitment with God," said Navas. "Always be kind to everyone and their job because you never know when it's time to go."

The pastors and members also told WJZ and want people to remember one thing: Hope is on the horizon.