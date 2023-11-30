Watch CBS News
Christmas Village returns to Baltimore Inner Harbor

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Christmas Village returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor this weekend.  

It's an annual festival featuring decorations, food, an open market, and music at the Inner Harbor.  

This year will have the most vendors in the history of the event, 

Attendees can find a new 'Winter Wunder' cocktail bar, holiday themed slushies, expanded vegan food options, later evening hours for shopping and Christmas lights, and so more. 

Returning favorites include a 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid, an illuminated Ferris wheel, and the Christmas Village carousel.   

You can learn more about the Christmas Village in Baltimore here

November 30, 2023

