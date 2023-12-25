Watch CBS News
Local News

Christmas morning fire kills one in Elkton

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person died in a fire Monday morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. 

Units responded around 7:45 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Willow Drive for a reported fire. 

Officials said firefighters entered the home to rescue a person, but that person was pronounced dead. 

No further identifying information about the victim was immediately available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.