Christmas morning fire kills one in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- One person died in a fire Monday morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
Units responded around 7:45 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Willow Drive for a reported fire.
Officials said firefighters entered the home to rescue a person, but that person was pronounced dead.
No further identifying information about the victim was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
