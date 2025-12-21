Record Christmas holiday travel expected across Maryland

Nearly 2.5 million Marylanders are expected to take to the highways and byways during the busy holiday travel rush between mid-December and New Year's Day.

AAA said 90% of Marylanders will drive, while another 10% fly, cruise or take a train.

Drivers report busy roads

WJZ spoke with drivers in Baltimore County who said they are staying close to home for this holiday, but are already seeing more traffic on the roads.

The weekend before Christmas is among the busier times to drive. AAA said the Monday and Tuesday before Christmas will also be busy between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Similar traffic during the day is expected from Dec. 6 to Dec. 28 as neighbors return home.

"It's been better, but it's definitely been worse," Tim Genco of Mays Chapel said. "On the beltway is always interesting on the weekend, but it was a little bit more so from when I was out there. [Sunday] wasnt too bad, though."

Baltimore County drivers said the local roads are also busy with people buying last-minute gifts.

"Even the side roads…everyone's just going out doing their thing, whether it's shopping, you know, getting presents, visiting friends, just a lot more people on the road," said Reed Krakowitz of Reisterstown.

Gas prices down

The price at the pump is also down. AAA said it is $0.11 cheaper this year than last holiday season, which is an early holiday present for drivers.

"It makes a difference," Genco said. "You can use that money to spend at the store or save or do whatever you want with it, just not here at the pump."

Meanwhile, local stores are bustling as shoppers get last-minute gifts and groceries.

"So busy, so many people coming in, getting their meal prep for their big Christmas dinner," said Nicole Garcia, assistant manager at Graul's Market in Timonium.

Flights, cruises and buses

BWI Airport said 440,000 travelers will pass through the terminal during this high-demand travel time. Its busiest day is expected to be on December 23.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared a reminder for those traveling with gifts: Keep them in your bags so officers don't have to unwrap them at security.

AAA said other modes of travel, which include taking the train, a cruise or a bus, are up 11% from last year. The prediction comes during a record year for Amtrak.

So far in fiscal year 2025, Amtrak said 34.5 million people have taken the train, which is a 5% increase from last year.