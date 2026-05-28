What's new at M&T Bank Stadium? Baltimore Ravens show progress of renovation project.

Final upgrades are almost finished at M & T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens are in their third and final phase of "The Next Evolution," which is a three-year renovation project.

These areas are available for all general admissions fans.

"That had been a real focus for us that we make sure every fan had an enhanced experience, so to speak, when they came to game day," Ravens President Sashi Brown said. "The GA fan is really the core of who we are here in Baltimore."

Expanded fan space

Much of the work being done in the third phase takes place at the North Plaza. It's meant to serve as an entertainment district for The Bank.

The final phase extends the entrance perimeter closer to Hamburg Street.

This part of the project adds a bar and lounge space over the Flock Shop, called The Landing. The Landing is a modern rooftop deck with views of Baltimore. It will also serve as an area for networking events, social gatherings, and private celebrations.

To the right of Gate A, The Talon is a concert venue with a capacity for roughly 3,000 people.

And right behind it, there is a main stage and an indoor sports bar, called "Backstage."

The Baltimore Ravens are in their third and final phase of the project "The Next Evolution," which is a three-year renovation project. CBS News Baltimore

"It's going to be one of the largest screens in the area," said Raven Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs.

On the Upper Level of the Bank, there is "The Overlook," which provides fans in "The Perch" additional space to enjoy unique food offerings and pre-game parties, while enjoying the best views of Charm City.

"We wanted to make sure the stadium reflected Baltimore's architecture, the original architecture of the build," Brown said. "But also enhances and gives a much more functional experience for our fans to come inside."

The Baltimore Ravens are in their third and final phase of the project "The Next Evolution," which is a three-year renovation project. CBS News Baltimore

Brown said fans wanted to bring the pregame party closer to the field.

"Our often Pigtown or Lot H, where they'd love to be able to bring that tailgate experience and that socialization inside the perimeter and in our gates," he said.

Community food distribution wanted to get the word out as food access is difficult is rough during the summer. As they wait for their building to finish construction.