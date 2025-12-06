Chilly weekend after early wintry mix Saturday

Welcome to the weekend, Maryland!

Early Saturday morning we had a few areas of freezing drizzle, rain and light snow showers. As the morning goes on, conditions will dry out and some chilly sunshine breaks through.

Drying out Saturday

Saturday morning started with a little wintry weather for some in Maryland. Areas of freezing drizzle, light snow and rain were seen before sunrise. Precipitation slowly tapered after sunrise. It may have been slick to start as much of our area fell to and below freezing.

Sunshine begins to break through late in the morning into the early afternoon. Brighter skies help to warm temperatures into the low 40s this afternoon.

We'll stay dry into Sunday. If you're heading to the Steelers game on Sunday afternoon (or tailgating in the morning), the weather will be cooperating. Morning temperatures will cool into the 20s and warm closer to 40° by kickoff.

Cool trend continues

Saturday and Sunday bring below-normal temperatures. Mornings start in the 20s to low 30s and afternoons only "warm" into the low 40s. On average, you'd expect temperatures closer to 32° and 50° by the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday and drags in even colder air behind it to start the work week. Expect highs in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Breezy winds with gusts to 25 mph will start the new work week on Monday before easing for Tuesday. Temperatures cool into the teens to around 20° areawide by Tuesday morning.

Even with a slight warm-up, highs midweek through Friday will still run cool in the low to mid-40s. Morning temperatures return to the mid-20s to mid-30s after Tuesday morning.