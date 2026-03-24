Chilly Tuesday, warmer weather returns for Orioles Opener

Expect chilly weather for early spring Tuesday with highs only near 50°. A warming trend quickly begins on Wednesday with warmth peaking on Thursday.

Chilly, spring weather in Maryland through Wednesday Morning



Early morning temperatures on Tuesday started in the 20s and 30s. With abundant sunshine and light winds, expect highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday starts chilly, but will finish milder as highs climb into the middle to upper 50s. Skies on Wednesday stay mostly cloudy to cloudy, but no rain is expected. A southerly wind will develop at 5 to 15 mph.

Warming up for Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day

Right now, opening day for the Orioles looks fantastic with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High temperatures continue to trend warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Gusty southwest winds will develop later in the day ahead of a cold front. The game should remain dry with no rain expected until late Thursday night.

Rainy weather, falling temperatures Friday

The next cold front will bring us a steady rain late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will start mild Friday morning in the lower 60s, but quickly fall into the 40s by Friday afternoon. Thankfully we're not forecasting severe. An early look at rainfall amounts appear to be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range.

Brisk, bright, and chilly across Maryland this Weekend

Next weekend looks sunny and seasonably cool. Saturday will be the chillier of the two days with highs 50°.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds should get temperatures back into the 50s to near 60 by next Sunday.

Temperatures should continue to warm up through early and middle part of next week. There is the slight chance of a sprinkle or shower Monday afternoon and evening.