Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.
The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
