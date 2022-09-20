Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.