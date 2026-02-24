Baltimore man indicted for child sex trafficking scheme that ended with the rescue of 2 missing girls

A Baltimore man is facing charges in connection with a child sex trafficking scheme that ended with the rescue of two missing girls, according to the Maryland State's Attorney's Office.

Deion "Poppa Fetti" Philip, 33, allegedly trafficked two minors to engage in sex acts for profit, according to the indictment. He is accused of trafficking one victim for several weeks in 2025, and another victim from October to November 2025, court documents allege.

If convicted, Philip could face a maximum sentence of life in prison for each count of sex trafficking, according to court officials.

Sex trafficking operation leads to rescue

Philip and 57-year-old Antoine Miles were both arrested in November 2025 after the Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit carried out an undercover operation that led to the rescue of two girls.

Deion Taurence Philip, 32, (Right), and Antoine Miles, 57, from Maryland (Left), are charged with sex trafficking of a minor and other related criminal charges. Maryland State Highway Administration

In September, investigators found a critically missing child at the Comfort Inn hotel on Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, officials said. They got in contact with the suspect by responding to a post on a sex trafficking website.

An investigator went into the hotel, where a young girl was heard talking with a man inside a room.

The girl was identified as a minor who had been reported missing. She told police that she met the suspect while walking down a street in Baltimore, and he picked her up and rented her a hotel room, according to police documents.

The girl was able to share details about the suspect, and investigators eventually identified Miles and Philip through interviews, charging documents show.

Sex trafficking arrests

Philip was arrested in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in November. Another missing girl was found during the arrest, according to charging documents.

Miles was arrested two days later at an airport in Minnesota, police said.

Troopers believe Miles and Philip may have trafficked additional victims. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-694-4700.