Child rescued from basement during Baltimore County house fire

Baltimore County firefighters rescued a child who was trapped in the basement during a house fire Sunday afternoon in Loch Raven.

Crews responded around 1 p.m. to a home in the 8500 block of Pleasant Plains Road, where they found smoke and fire coming from the basement.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. Two people, including the child, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home, vehicle involved in Baltimore County fire

Baltimore County firefighters responded to another fire Sunday afternoon after a home and vehicle caught fire in Middle River.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to a home on Chandelle Road, where heavy smoke and fire were showing.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm but was canceled after firefighters brought the fire under control and extinguished it within 30 minutes.

All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.